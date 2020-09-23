Wars fought by my generation in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, requiring total federal government mobilization, resulted in 65,000 American deaths. They fully engaged 10 presidents since 1961.
Yet the COVID-19 virus war that should have fully engaged Commander in Chief Trump, has already claimed 200,000 American deaths.
President Trump insisted on diminishing the budget of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) responsible for global health security and bio-defense at the National Security Council (NSC). But a CDC-friendly Congress rejected it.
He refused to collaborate with the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. partner in controlling global pandemics for 70 years. CDC management stated, “Abandoning the WHO during the worst pandemic in modern history will be seen historically as one of the greatest failures of U.S. public health and foreign policy.”
Trump, refusing to engage the federal government in battling the virus, put Vice President Mike Pence in charge, yet continued to monopolize media attention on the virus by downplaying, “It’s going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.” This June, 800 Americans were dying every day.
Trump recommended unscientific and bizarre remedies like taking anti-malarial medication or ingesting disinfectant! Republican David Brooks, “We have a damaged narcissist who is unable to see the true existence of human beings except insofar as they are good or bad for himself.”
Americans cannot risk a Commander in Chief like Trump.
Ben Hoskins,
Lewisburg