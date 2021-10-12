It is time for the commissioners in Snyder, Union, Montour and Northumberland counties to unite in their support for the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project. Most sections of the state have at least one independent community college. There is a void in our Valley where no such college exists.
If established, this new community college would award accredited diplomas, certificates, and associate degrees with credits that could be transferred to four-year colleges and universities. This could help us to build a highly qualified workforce that would appeal to new businesses and employers.
Students in the counties that support this college would receive a lower tuition rate. Classes would also be offered at strategic locations in the supporting counties.
The economic impact of this college would be tremendous. Estimates as high as $78 million over the first 10 years have been projected.
Marywood University of Scranton is sponsoring the project, but local support is needed. Petitions are available online to show our commissioners that we need and want this college. The address is www.newcommunitycollege.org or phone 570-898-4334 for more information. There is no better way to invest in the future of the young people living in the 11 school districts in our Valley than to help them embark on a path to an affordable college education.
Dan McKinney,
Sunbury