May 15-21 is National EMS Week, a recognition established in 1974 by President Gerald Ford. This year’s theme — This is EMS: Rising to the Challenge — recognize EMS practitioners and the important work they do 24/7/365.
EMS is the public health safety net, prepared and equipped to provide the best care available under some of the most strenuous conditions imaginable. EMS practitioners also take an active role in training our fellow citizens on appropriate “self” help/care and how to best survive crisis situations when encountered.
In 2020 (the latest official statistics available) the PA EMS System responded to a little more than 2.2 million requests — with close to 76% of those being for emergency assistance. That is more than 4 requests per minute, every minute of the year. 41,708 of our neighbors — some volunteer others career, all professional — responded to those requests after receiving comprehensive training on how to appropriately handle those situations.
EMS practitioners are our family, friends, and neighbors who make sure they are prepared every day to help you get through that day. Please join me in thanking the EMS agencies and practitioners who are your frontline health care providers. Tell them how much you appreciate their commitment and find out how you can best assist them in providing this service.
Tim Nilson,
Executive director, Seven Mountains EMS Council