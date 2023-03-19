The cycling of two members of Selinsgrove’s Borough Council off the board’s finance committee feels like a smart move to remove even the appearance of potential personal entanglements.
During Sunshine Week, council member Richard Mease recommended a committee reshuffling that took council president Marvin Rudnitzky and board member Sara Lauver off the committee. One of the reasons Mease cited was a need for transparency among the board.
For a year, the board has dealt with back-and-forth over the transfer of public funds from the borough-administered Rudy Gelnett Trust to the Regional Engagement Center (REC), a community nonprofit organization led by Rudnitsky’s daughter, Kelly Feiler. The finance committee oversaw the allocation of that funding to various outlets in the borough, including the REC.
The motion was approved 6-1. Rudnitsky was the no vote. While the board president said he supported the reorganization, he said he would have preferred keeping Lauver on the committee due to her grant-writing experience.
Last year, council announced all of the committee’s discussions of funds involving the REC would be done at the public meeting to avoid potential conflict due to Rudnitsky’s relationship with Feiler, the REC president. That was a wise move.
Rudnitsky acknowledged the committee member changes could “relieve the tension.” Some council members worried Lauver’s role in the more labor-intensive committees was a tough balancing act.
“We have discussed this a couple of times, how we can be most efficient,” Lauver said. “I just want to use my skills.”
We understand and appreciate Rudnitsky’s and Lauver’s willingness to serve and represent their communities. Too few people do and Rudnitsky and Lauver seem to be involved in a lot of outreach.
As noted in this space previously, being a public servant comes — fairly or not — with being held to a higher standard.
Optics and perception matter. Personal entanglements and connections should be avoided, even in small-town politics where those kinds of things are commonplace.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in the editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.