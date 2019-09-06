On the weekend of Aug. 2, I joined nearly 2,000 of my fellow Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Students Demand Action volunteer leaders in Washington, D.C. We were there to learn more about how to prevent gun violence in our communities.
We were together when we learned about the tragedy in El Paso, and we woke up the next morning to the news about Dayton. And now, less than one month later, we have Midland and Odessa, Texas.
Once again gun violence has torn apart the lives of Americans. These families have become members of a club that no one wants to belong to: the millions of Americans whose lives have been forever changed by gun violence. This is more than mass shootings. In recent weeks, gun violence has devastated Baltimore, Gilroy, Brooklyn, Chicago and so many others.
The U.S. House of Representatives has already passed a bill that will require a background check on all gun sales. Now it is up to the Senate to pass this vital legislation along with a strong Red Flag bill. Although no single law can prevent all gun deaths, these common-sense gun laws can prevent many of these types of tragedies, while still protecting the Second Amendment rights of responsible gun owners.
Let our legislators hear from you. Call Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey and urge them to take action on background checks and a Red Flag law. Text CHECKS to 644-33.
Mary Hegarty,
Northumberland,
Volunteer for Pa. Chapter of Moms
Demand Action for Gun Sense in America