Any communication or cooperation issues that may have existed in the past between the Shikellamy School District and Sunbury Police Department must end as the school district moves forward on its plan to develop its own police force.
The Shikellamy School Board voted Tuesday to allocate $93,778 for a police department that will have jurisdiction on school district properties.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the district will work with Northumberland County court to develop the police force and the next step will be for the district to post job openings for a school district police chief and a police officer.
As these officers are hired and take their posts, it will be vital to develop and maintain a clear and open channel of communication and cooperation with the Sunbury Police Department and law enforcement personnel in other nearby communities.
School district officials should take steps to open those communication channels immediately, because it appears city officials and police officers were not made aware of the district’s plans prior to Tuesday’s school board meeting.
“No one contacted my office,” said Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich. “However, I hope this helps reduce our officers from taking calls from the district. We will continue to provide assistance to the district like we do to our surrounding communities.”
Sunbury Officer in Charge Brad Hare said Tuesday evening that he had not been told about the possibility of a school district force, and he expressed concerns about perceptions that may have developed in the past.
“Superintendent Bendle may not be aware of the past issues the district and the department have had, and he may not understand that we have always taken the protection and safety of our students seriously,” Hare said, adding that “the district has not always been upfront with us and the lack of communication on this new police department is another example.”
All of these issues must be put to rest as Shikellamy begins to build its new security force.
The new school officers, city police, municipal officers from nearby communities and state police must be nothing less than full teammates in ensuring the security and safety of students, teachers and staff inside and outside every school building.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.