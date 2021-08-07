I spent 35 years in the Intelligence Community fighting communism worldwide. “The Communist Manifesto” lays out a nine-step plan to take over a nation. What success are they having in the United States?
1. Destroy the ruggedness of the youth (i.e. sex, drugs, and video games). “Approximately 71% of 17-to-24-year-olds in the U.S. would not qualify for military service,” according to the Pentagon.
2. Get control of all means of publicity. “In 1983, 50 companies owned 90% of American media. In 1996, President Clinton signed the Telecommunications Act lifting a 40-station ownership cap. Today there are 1,500 newspapers, 1,100 magazines, 9,000 radio stations, 1,500 TV stations, and 2,400 publishers owned by only six corporations.”
3. Divide people into hostile groups. Examples BLM, ANTIFA, Proud Boys, etc.
4. Destroy people’s faith in their leaders; hold them up to contempt and ridicule. The media picked apart President Trump speeches, slanted the truth.
5. Preach Democracy but seize power fast and ruthlessly. Florida and Georgia elections are prime examples. Election fraud, too.
6. Encourage government extravagance. Look at Democrat agenda of free education, free health care/Medicare, guaranteed income, student loan forgiveness, Green New Deal, Climate Control, infrastructure bill, and multiple stimulus checks.
7. Encourage civil disorder, but foster lenient government attitude toward same. Black Lives Matter riots in major cities across U.S. Portland riots took place 100 straight days. More than 4,000 arrests during BLM riots but few charged. In California, one can steal $995 in goods and not be charged.
8. Breakdown moral virtues, honesty, sobriety, faith, integrity. Trusted Catholic priests/team physicians/Scout leaders involved in child molestation. Fund embezzlement in local communities. Attacks on Jews and Christians.
9. Get firearms registered, ultimately confiscated and people helpless. The bulk of all gun control legislation being proposed in government today, at either the state or federal level, is sponsored by Democrats.
Our nation is in deep trouble but we have a chance to turn it around in 2022 before it is too late.
Arthur Keller,
Beavertown