Acommunity college in Sunbury is closer to reality than ever before with the partnership between Marywood University or Scranton and the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP) offering another affordable educational opportunity for Valley residents in the next few years.
With a goal of opening a community college in Sunbury by 2023 or 2024, accreditation is required by the Middle States Commission for Higher Education if the planned community college is not affiliated or branch campus of an existing community college.
“It will give us a firm foundation for success and create a great culture,” said Meghan Beck, the president of the SVCEP board of the accreditation. “We were so excited when we visited Marywood’s campus and got to see the amazing culture of their community and the great reputation that we hope to emulate and build over the first few founding years of the organization.”
Coupled with other regional outlets — including branch campuses of Lackawanna College in Sunbury, and the Watsontown and Shamokin locations of Luzerne County Community College — there are more affordable options for Valley students than ever. These options are made more attractive due to agreements that are in place with other universities like Susquehanna, Penn State and Bloomsburg, where credits from the community colleges are seamlessly transferred to four-year institutions.
The well-meaning members of the SVCEP board have been working for a decade or so to make this a reality. They have done most of the legwork but some significant obstacles remain in place.
Most important is funding from Valley counties and finding a location in Sunbury.
Seeking financial support from the county commissioners is the next priority, and it isn’t a small ask. Board members said it would require a combined $1.2 million annual investment from Northumberland, Union, Montour and Snyder counties. Northumberland would be asked to provide $624,000, Union would be asked $240,000, Snyder would be $228,000 and Montour at $108,000, according to a study commissioned by SVCEP. Before the accreditation, Montour County officials had already said no.
It remains to be seen if having Marywood on board changes those thoughts, but we hope it does.
Many people have worked a long time to get this far. Starting a college from scratch isn’t easy. Now there is some forward momentum.
The board behind this project knew 1,000 things needed to be done to get it going. Many of many of work is already done, now some big-ticket items remain.
With college costs exploding, affordable another local option is a welcome sight.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.