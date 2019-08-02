A community college is coming to the Susquehanna Valley. Now why is that important? It’s important because community colleges provide an open door to college that is vital for many young people. Community college can be a perfect choice for students who wish to save money and reduce their dependence on student loans. It is also a good path for recent high school graduates or those who wish to find a new career to begin their pursuit of a college education.
Luzerne County Community College has been a successful resource in higher education for students throughout central and northeastern Pennsylvania. First, LCCC has made strategic investments to support the expansion of programs and degrees directly connected to growing industries and careers in our region. With diverse degree programs, the college provides direct pathways to career success. Our most recent graduate survey revealed that 57 percent of our graduates are earning between $40,000-$60,000 annually and 29 percent reported annual earnings above $60,000.
This is not by chance. Our faculty and staff are focused on creating learning opportunities that lead to success. Our college community is made up of people who truly care about students and are inspired by student success. Our faculty have the highest academic credentials to ensure our students are provided the foundation to be successful as they transfer to a four-year institution or the workforce.
As a Middle States accredited college, Luzerne students can finish their degree and transfer credits to other colleges and universities to continue their education for a bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree.
Finally, Luzerne is truly a special place. This September, LCCC will begin offering classes at our new Greater Susquehanna Center in Watsontown. We are committed to helping all those who wish to go to college have that opportunity.
A community college offers open admissions, low tuition, and support services to help you achieve your goals.
Aristotle once famously said: “Excellence represents the wisest choice of many alternatives: Choice — not chance — determines your destiny.”
Make the right choice now and allow us the opportunity to take you further toward pursuing your aspirations and achieving your goals.
Thomas P. Leary is president of Luzerne County Community College