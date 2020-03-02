The Greater Susquehanna Center branch of Luzerne County Community College logged a successful first year in the former Watsontown Elementary School building and an expansion project is planned for this summer.
That’s all good news for local students who can complete general education course requirements in a variety of programs and majors close to home and for high school students who can get a jump start on college by earning college credits — at half the tuition rate — before they graduate from high school.
The opportunities will continue to grow this year. Luzerne County Community College President Thomas Leary and Watsontown campus director Kelly Foran announced last week that a science lab will be built over the summer months with the goal of having it available for use in the fall semester.
“We’ll be able to offer some of the science courses that are needed for our pre-health majors and our science majors,” Foran said. That eliminates the need for local students to travel to other Luzerne facilities in Nanticoke or Shamokin to complete their lab work.
The Watsontown location has two computer labs, five classrooms, an office area and a student lounge with room to expand as enrollment increases. Courses offered this spring include English, math, speech, biology, sociology, art, computer information systems, CPR and first-year college experience.
College President Leary noted that the science lab, recommended by Foran, expands community college educational opportunities for local students. “We get the sense from the community on what is really needed and we try to partner with the community to get the necessary investment, technology and equipment to offer that,” he said.
Luzerne County Community College was formed on Dec. 15, 1965, when the Luzerne County Commissioners adopted a resolution agreeing to act as a sponsor. In addition to its main campus in Nanticoke, LCCC now operates dedicated educational centers in Berwick, Hazleton, Pittston, Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Shamokin and Watsontown.
Local government support forms the foundation for the community college system in Pennsylvania, initially created and signed into state law by the late Gov. William Scranton in 1963. Luzerne is one of 14 public community colleges currently operating in Pennsylvania.
Luzerne has committed $100,000 for the first year toward tuition and costs in Watsontown, and now seeks donations from local counties that will allow the in-county tuition rate to remain at $130 per credit for students from Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Lycoming and Clinton counties.
We trust that county commissioners across the Valley will recognize the educational opportunities for local students and pledge financial support for continued growth and educational opportunities at LCCC locations in Shamokin and Watsontown.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.