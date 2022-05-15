I want to share with you my community college experience. It’s a part of a larger success story. It’s the story of my family. The story is one of generational change from poverty to success. The success is a result of an excellent education, an important part of which came from community colleges.
My father was born in Lithuania during World War II. My grandparents and their infant son fled the Soviets and were refugees living in a Displaced Persons Camp — two of them actually — until 1949 when they were brought to live in the United States.
My grandparents had an elementary school education. My father completed high school, and then lived a hand-to-mouth existence as a farmer and later as a person who worked the counter in a mechanic shop. My father married my mother and raised four children; I am the oldest. Throughout my childhood, we were constantly fending off bill collectors, and we were also constantly behind on paying our mortgage and property tax bills. I could say a lot about the negative conditions I grew up in, but I’d rather transition to the positive part of this story.
I saw education as a means to a career that would engage me mentally and support me financially. As I was completing my senior year at my local public high school, I applied to and was accepted to an excellent and highly competitive college.
I knew that I was unprepared to enter such a competitive environment. I was so lucky to have access to a local community college where my parents could transport me with our single car. After my community college experience, I was prepared for the rigors of my undergraduate program, which then prepared me for my Ph.D. studies. The training I got in one community college class actually prepared me to take on tutoring positions all the way through graduate school, which supplied me with income.
The community college classes did not put me into debt and paid massive dividends. I credit my community college experience with the completion of my education and my current employment as a university professor. My son has a very different and much more secure childhood than I did, in part, because of my community college experience.
But, that’s not the end of my family’s story. After I started college, my dad went to our local community college for training for a trade certification. He never completed the certification, but he absolutely used what he learned in that training for the rest of his life. My brother also attended community college, earning an associate degree and subsequent gainful employment. Nobody went into debt for this education.
Community colleges can change an entire family’s trajectory. They changed the trajectory of my family. A local community college makes education viable for families with one or no vehicle.
We need our own community college in our region.
Leocadia Paliulis, Ph.D., is a professor of Biology at Bucknell University.