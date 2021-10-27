While significant financial hurdles remain for the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project to become a reality, leaders of the movement continue to put the pieces in place for a rollout in the next few years.
The finish line isn’t in sight yet for organizers who have worked for the better part of a decade to get there. In some ways, that isn’t a surprise. Dr. Christopher Gray, the founding president of Erie County Community College said it took 17 years to open that college this fall.
Gray told a group of members of the SVCEP group at the fourth annual Community College Summit last week he knows they have been “fighting and grinding,” and that it will likely need to continue.
The biggest fights right now regard funding. Earlier this year, group members found a partner — Marywood University in Scranton — that would allow a Sunbury-based community college to be accredited. It was a vital hurdle to clear, and that organizers hope to use as momentum.
Part of that momentum, organizers hope, is a labor market and higher education analysis. The study completed by Economic Modeling Specialists International estimated that a new community college serving primarily Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties would bring $78.5 million into the local economy in the first decade of the school.
That is a tremendous selling point to take to local municipalities who play a vital role in helping fund the college. It also feels like a big number for an area that lacks some resources — namely public transportation — to build this type of project around.
As has been the case for some time, local buy-in remains an obstacle.
The college would require an annual investment of a combined $1.2 million from the four Valley county boards, more than half of that coming from Northumberland County. Montour County officials have already said no once.
Still, the well-meaning members of the project continue to push on. They hope to have a president in place by 2023-24, along with a board of trustees, administration, faculty and some instruction underway.
A community college in the Valley has always had merit but faced a long road. Organizers have traveled a long way down that road and for that they should be applauded. They need some help with the final few miles.
We encourage the counties to give it to them.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.