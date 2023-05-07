Associated Press education writer Collin Binkley lays out a big problem: Far too many community college students who subsequently enroll in four-year programs find that many of their credits don’t transfer.
He also lays out at least part of the solution, but it’s a bit hard to disentangle, so we’ll give it to you straight.
Community colleges can do three things to ensure that their students, many of whom are juggling jobs and families, don’t waste their time and money on useless credits: They can enter into guaranteed transfer articulation agreements; provide rigorous student advising; and ensure complete transparency.
Increasingly, community colleges are entering into articulation agreements with four-year universities to ensure a seamless transition from one institution to the other. Binkley cites one such successful program — the Advance initiative between Northern Virginia Community College and George Mason University. From the day a student walks onto the campus at NOVA, they know they are also accepted to GMU and all their credits will transfer as long as they follow the program and maintain passing grades. Let that sink in — at the end of four years, students will obtain a George Mason diploma for a fraction of the cost paid by their four-year peers.
Multiple studies and common sense suggest that competent, rigorous advising is critical to student success. That goes double for community colleges, where advisors must understand what courses a student needs to complete their program along with what credits will transfer to other institutions. Unfortunately, advising is often passed off as a collateral duty to faculty, who may not be aware of changing requirements or who may be sidetracked with other tasks. Many colleges have moved to a centralized advising model, where full-time advisors track a student’s academic career and put them on a trajectory for success. For example, a 2014 study by Georgia State University researcher Felly Chiteng Kot showed that centralized academic advising produced higher GPAs for students as well as a decrease in the probability of first-year attrition. Innovative community colleges understand this. Greenville Technical College in South Carolina, which has achieved success in student enrollment, retention, and placement, has established the Dreisbach/Anderson Student Success Center to streamline enrollment process and aligns the student with an advisor, who uses early alerts and degree maps to facilitate on-time degree completion and a smooth transfer to four-year institutions.
Finally, community colleges must be fully transparent with students; they must be upfront and honest in articulating which classes will transfer and which ones won’t. They also should be willing to suggest alternatives to two-year programs.
As the Pennsylvania State Board of Education delves into models of state education funding formulas in an effort to transform the extended disinvestment of higher education, an infusion of funding for Pennsylvania’s community colleges is paramount. Of the 230-plus higher education institutions in Pennsylvania, the 15 community colleges enroll nearly 40% of undergraduates and are the primary education delivery system for adult learners over 25; yet they receive the least investment. The tuition is affordable, avoiding burdensome student loan debt and because they are close to home and work, transportation costs are minimized.
Pennsylvania’s community college coalition was the first member of the nationwide Voluntary Framework of Accountability, demonstrating a commitment to improvements that yield successful outcomes while being accountable to both legislatures and peers within the sector. Community colleges are proven workforce generators, aligning programming and learners with local business and industry employment vacancies. Across the commonwealth, funds stream through the local workforce development boards to their regional community colleges.
At the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project, we are working to establish a public, independent community college to meet the unique needs of students and employers in our region. We are committed to using best practices such as those outlined above, to achieve these goals.
We have already established a partnership with Marywood University that will ensure associate degree coursework articulates and is transferable. We are forging a partnership with the Northumberland County Career and Technology Center that will focus on certificates and certifications in skills and trades. Recently, we completed a business plan for the Susquehanna Valley Community College that would include student navigators who guide and mentor students through challenges from admission to gainful employment. We are seeking county commissioners within central Pennsylvania to sign a Resolution of Sponsorship to establish the 16th community college. Visit our website at https://www.newcommunitycollege.org and sign our petition!
Dr. Carl Jensen, of Lewisburg, is professor emeritus of intelligence and security studies at The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina. He is also a board member of the Susquehanna Valley Education Project. Dr. Lenaire Ahlum, of Danville, is the founder and executive director of the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project and has a doctorate in Management of Community College Policy and Administration.