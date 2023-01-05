It’s the beginning of a new year and it’s a good time for elected community officials to consider the addition of a separate budget account or item for community development and improvements.
When budgets are prepared in future years, some funding for a community library, park, playgrounds, swimming pool and community activities would be available for these worthwhile community facilities, events and programs.
In addition, it would also make it possible for civic-minded businesses, individuals and organizations to make tax-deductible donations, anonymous or not, with the knowledge that these donations would benefit more than just one cause or purpose.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove