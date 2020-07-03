Previously, I have advocated for a non-profit community hospital to be located in Snyder County and a community college to be situated in unused facilities on the campus of the Selinsgrove Center.
I have also advocated for “administrative” consolidation of local public schools when it would lower costs and improve student programs and services. Examples would be Midd-West and Selinsgrove, Lewisburg and Mifflinburg and Mount Carmel and Shamokin among many others.
I support reinstating driver education programs in the local school districts to reach more students with working-class parents. Are the intermediate units really necessary when we already have a state department of education?
I have also supported passing a state constitutional amendment to legalize a graduated income tax for state, county and local government, as well as local public school districts while maintaining stable property taxes, which are really a type of graduated income tax on the larger properties of the wealthy.
Be very wary of politicians who support the elimination of local school property taxes by increasing the state’s personal income and/or sales tax.
Remember how the state gas tax increase went to Harrisburg and was used to pay the state police instead of using that money for highway improvements?
Unfair taxes on the earned income of workers, as well as occupational and per capita taxes, should be eliminated. Flat-rate taxes on personal income and sales unfairly burden the working class, not the well-to-do.
Better available health care, affordable local education and fairer taxation are three keys for improving Pennsylvania’s communities.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove