Thank you for your recent editorial on how it will take all communities to protect children from abuse and neglect (“Protecting children is everyone’s job,” Aug. 20). You are right that government agencies alone cannot ensure children are free from environments of abuse and neglect. Only if all Pennsylvanians work together can we make this a reality.
As you point out, mandated reporters — those required by Pennsylvania law to reported suspected child abuse and neglect — filed the majority of suspected reports last year. Unfortunately, there were less reports last year from permissive reporters — those not required by state law to report abuse and neglect — than there were in 2021.
We must be more vigilant as a community. Child neglect is on the rise across Pennsylvania and the country, and abuse often first begins with neglect.
The causes for neglect are complex and takes many forms, but neglect is preventable. Families in need can be supported through intervention. My organization, the Pa Family Support Alliance, recently released a new training program to help mandated and permissive reporters better understand neglect and how to respond. For kids being neglected, these reporters are often their only link to being freed from a neglectful environment.
Stopping child abuse and neglect requires community involvement. If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, please call ChildLine, Pennsylvania’s 24/7 child abuse and neglect hotline, at 1 (800) 932-0313 or find more resources at https://pafsa.org.
Angela Liddle
President and CEO,
Pa Family Support Alliance