Profound sadness is sweeping through the Warrior Run School District and nearby communities following the loss of 11-year-old Hunter Reynolds, a fifth-grade student who died following a vehicle accident over the weekend in Cumberland County.
Amid the grief, his community — friends, business owners, organizations and many people Hunter did not even know — are pulling together to remember the young man who loved football and to support his family.
The Watsontown Area Business Association has assembled many of the efforts on the organization’s Facebook page, including “Wear Your Jersey for Hunter Day,” set for this Friday in schools across the Central Susquehanna Valley.
A memorial fund account has been established in support of Hunter’s parents, Holly Beck and William Reynolds, at the Turbotville National Bank. The account will be used to support Hunter’s family and create a scholarship in his honor.
“The smallest communities can have the biggest impacts,” the Miss Cupcake business wrote, announcing that they would be joining Wagging Tail Coffee Company at 16409 Route 15 in Allenwood to sell whoopie pies and beverages tomorrow, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Hunter Beck Reynolds Memorial Fund.
Other local businesses are joining the effort. D&D Family Restaurant at 219 Main St., Watsontown, will be donating all of tomorrow’s breakfast proceeds to the fund; Mav & Harp Co. health and beauty salon at 107 W. Pine St., Selinsgrove, will donate 20 percent of their services on Friday; Marlin’s Diner, at 129 S. Front St., Milton, and the New Mountain Tavern, at 5146 Route 15, Montgomery, are accepting donations and will match all gifts.
In addition, people in the community are making and selling T-shirts and stickers in remembrance of Hunter, with all proceeds going to the fund, while a bartender and musician have each announced that they will donate tips.
Hunter’s loss is rippling through the local youth football community as well.
“On behalf of the Danville T-Railers Football & Cheerleading Association, we would like to ask for help from our great community of players, cheerleaders and their families in support of remembering Defenders player Hunter Reynolds,” they wrote, announcing that the T-Railers will donate $5 to the memorial fund for every player or cheerleader who posts a photo to the T-Railers Facebook page, showing their favorite jersey, sports shirt or uniform.
More information on these and other efforts can be found by searching #RememberingHunterReynolds and on the Watsontown Area Business Association’s Facebook page, where along with their posts about Hunter, members appropriately typed in the words of the late Coretta Scott King:
“The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.