Local news seemed to be breaking by the minute this past Monday.
First, Northumberland County declared a state of emergency at its jail in light of Warden Bruce Kovach’s retirement and too many correction officer openings.
Also Monday at the jail, a probationary correctional officer was dismissed after an investigation showed the guard had used a racial slur in an online post.
As the day progressed we also reported:
- A Florida man had been captured in Sunbury on kidnapping charges.
- A fire truck had been involved in a crash on Routes 11-15 near Selinsgrove en route to a fire.
- That same fire in Selinsgrove had severely damaged a home, a garage and several vehicles, but thankfully, the residents had escaped unharmed.
- Multiple deaths and injuries had resulted from a snowy pileup of dozens of vehicles on Route 81 in Schuylkill County, with AREA Services Inc. from Shamokin and fire police from Northumberland County among the agencies providing aid.
- A crash had shut down Route 61 near Stonington.
Those were just some of the stories we published online and later in print over a hectic 24 hours. If there ever was a day that provided clear evidence the importance of having a committed community newsroom working to inform you, this was it.
Days like this are not unusual. Judging by the growing traffic on our website, Susquehanna Valley people have come to know that we consistently publish the news of the day quickly and correctly.
Breaking news is just one reason why local newsrooms are so vital to our daily lives, our democracy and our communities.
In-depth reporting on key community issues, such as today’s start of a year-long focus on mental health, is another. Just in the past few months, we have done similarly deep reporting on topics including post-pandemic education, health care concerns, the availability of child care, public safety, broadband internet availability, business development and more.
Watchdog reporting that keeps the community informed about how government is serving us and spending our tax dollars is another part of our mission we take very seriously.
Good community newspapers like this one are also a reflection of the places and people who live within their markets.
From sports scores to honor rolls to support group meeting calendars to remembrances, restaurant inspections, weather forecasts, court and police reports and so much more, everything in our pages and on our website is important to people who live here.
You can learn what caused that backup on Route 15 and read about the musical your local high school is presenting.
You can read about the people who make this community what it is and learn about what’s coming next.
None of that is available on CNN or Fox. The New York Times and other national news organizations don’t report that news.
We do. Every day, all day long.
As I wrote last week in this space, I am moving to a new role with CNHI, the company that owns The Daily Item, in which I will work with its newsrooms nationwide. This is my final weekly Sunday column here, though I expect to write occasionally for all of our newspapers once I get settled.
Daily Item Publisher Fred Scheller — a terrific guy to work for and with — named Bill Bowman as the paper’s new editor on Thursday. Bill has been invaluable to me, and thus to you, in my time here and I know he will do a fantastic job.
My best wishes to all of you. It has been my pleasure to be here these past six and a half years. Please keep reading and encourage your neighbors to do the same.
We need your support so we can continue to serve you.
Email comments to dlyons@cnhi.com.