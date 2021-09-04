The Regional Engagement Center of Eastern Snyder County (REC) recently concluded its pandemic food distribution. The REC is grateful to the volunteers and donors who helped make this program possible. We would especially like to thank Weikel Bussing, for their tremendous partnership that made possible the REC’s Mobile Pantry. Beginning in June 2020, the Mobile Pantry ran weekly, and from October 2020-July 2021, twice a month, serving families who may not have been able to make it to the REC’s onsite distributions in Selinsgrove.
Weikel Busing provided the use of a bus free of charge, and the drivers volunteered their time and often actively helped with the distribution. These employees of Weikel Busing went above and beyond to make the distributions both possible and successful. From October 2020 alone the Mobile Pantry served nearly 500 families in Port Trevorton, Freeburg, Shamokin Dam, Kratzerville, and Middleburg.
The REC would especially like to thank PJ Adam at Weikel Busing for his work coordinating the effort and to the drivers who donated their time and energy.
Jay Helmer,
Food Security Programs Coordinator & CORE Susquehanna AmeriCorps
member 2020-2021