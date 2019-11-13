On Oct. 19, my father passed away peacefully in Lewisburg at age 96. The support of John Shaw of the John H. Shaw II Funeral Home in helping my family through this difficult time could not have been more outstanding.
Anything we needed done he just made happen, and happen perfectly!
In addition, we held a celebration of my father’s life at the Country Cupboard restaurant in Lewisburg, and their staff and that experience could not have been any more terrific! In planning the event they originally told me there would be nominal fees for the room, projector, screen, etc. but when they gave me the bill those charges were missing. When I brought those omissions to the attention of the staff I was told,”because of the nature of this event, we took care of those for you.”
Compassion and professionalism was exactly what we needed during this time, and John Shaw and the Country Cupboard could not have been better in either regard! My family and I cannot thank them enough!
Thomas Myers,
Chambersburg