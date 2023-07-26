As was everyone, I was appalled by the behavior of the two teenagers who took videos and pictures of residents at Heritage Springs Memory Care. I trust that the criminal justice system will appropriately sanction the teens.
Day three of the Item’s coverage highlighted violations cited in the facility’s recent licensing site visit by the Department of Human Services. Having reviewed the Licensing Inspection Summary (one deficiency was for failure to note a resident’s eye color) and based on my own experience with this type of state inspection (training records are commonly incomplete), I would conclude that the plan of correction accepted by the DHS and its continued licensing of the facility speak to the proper functioning of Heritage Springs.
On a more personal note, my mother was a resident of Heritage Springs until she passed away in December 2022. The staff there was clearly well-trained in dementia care and was extraordinarily compassionate and professional. I could not imagine her receiving better care anywhere. I am certain that others I know whose loved ones had been residents there agree.
Howard Woodring,
Lewisburg