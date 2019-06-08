The Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) Study conducted by the Kaiser Permanente Group poses the question of whether and how adverse childhood experiences affect adult health decades later. The researchers felt that traumatic life experiences during childhood and adolescence were far more common than generally recognized. Further, these traumatic experiences were interrelated and were associated decades later with physical and mental health problems. Ultimately the researchers came to recognize that the earliest years of infancy and childhood are not lost but, like a child’s footprints in wet cement, are often life-long.
Eight categories of adverse experiences were initially studied. The selected adverse childhood experiences were defined as: emotional, physical or sexual abuse; physical and emotional neglect; growing up in a household where someone was an alcoholic or a drug user, mentally ill or suicidal; where the mother was treated violently, and/or where a household member had been imprisoned during the patient’s childhood. These experiences are major risk factors for the leading causes of illness and death as well as poor quality of life in the United States. The Kaiser Health Plan enrolled more than 17,000 middle-class Americans in the ACE Study. The participants were 80 percent white, 10 percent black and 10 percent Asian. Each participant was assigned one point for each category of adverse experience occurring before age 18. About 36 percent had an ACE Score of 0. One out of 14 had 4 or more ACEs.
The researchers found startling information in that child abuse in a very middle-class population is remarkably common, largely unrecognized, and 50 years later will be impacting the person’s physical and behavioral health. Compared to persons with an ACE Score of “0” those with a score of “4” or more were: twice as likely to smoke cigarettes; 12 times more likely to have attempted suicide; 7 times more likely to experience alcoholism; 10 times more likely to have injected street drugs (an ACE Score of 6 or more raised that risk to 4,600 percent compared to an ACE Score of “0”); 250 percent more likely to have Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease; 250 percent higher risk for contracting a sexually transmitted disease; 460 percent more likely to be suffering from depression and a 1,220 percent increase in attempted suicides. An ACE Score of 6 or more shortened life expectancy by 20 years.
The implications for prevention and awareness of adverse childhood experiences are obvious. Screening for and treatment of adverse childhood experiences is now being conducted in primary care offices. Psychologists are now embedded in some primary care offices where referrals can be made immediately for children who are symptomatic and/or have an ACE score of 4 or more.
Another approach to mitigating the effects of stress, adversity and trauma on children and families has been the Compassionate Schools Initiative which started in the State of Washington in 2008. The Compassionate School approach promotes a paradigm in schools that: focuses on whole child education and development; raises awareness of the effects of stress, adversity, and trauma on children and families; utilizes data to build strategies that mitigate the negative effects of adversity and trauma; creates a context for change in the school environment; and informs relevant policy revision and development that affects the culture and climate of the school. Educators involved in the Compassionate School framework receive substantial training.
They are actively supported in learning foundational information about the effects of stress, adversity, and trauma on living and learning and the power of resilience in fostering positive student growth. The benefits to the students, staff, schools and communities have been amazing. For the students there have been improved test scores, reduced discipline referrals, reduced anxiety, improved social/emotional skills, improved attendance and graduation rates, and improved self-regulation, resilience, cognitive skills and executive function.
Perhaps it is time to look at students through different eyes realizing there might be a reason for their “outbursts.” Perhaps it is time to shift our thinking from “What’s wrong with you?” to “What’s happened to you?”
Pat Bruno is a pediatrician for Geisinger. He lives in Selinsgrove.