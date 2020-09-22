Donald Trump’s presidency is defined by daily drama and chaos. One day he’s shutting down the government, the next he’s suggesting injections with disinfectant to kill COVID-19. He supports neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, then grovels before Vladimir Putin, excusing the Russian dictator of election interference.
He’s altered weather maps with a Sharpie pen and, for the sake of a photo op, had peaceful protestors sprayed with rubber bullets and pepper balls. The man who promised to “drain the swamp” has seen eight close associates indicted or convicted. Then there are the lies — more than 18,000 since Trump took office, according to Forbes Magazine.
This is no way to run a country.
Joe Biden offers something very different – a path to stability, to dependability. Some might say normalcy. Biden offers competency rather than chaos; honesty and integrity rather than empty promises, misinformation, and “alternative facts.” Biden connects with people, understanding their daily struggle whether it’s about a job, the kids, or paying the bills.
Thirteen million people are looking for work, race relations are the worst they’ve been since the ‘60s, and COVID-19 claims hundreds of lives every day. Can we afford four more years of a man whose leadership is nothing more than verbal attacks and insults? Four more years of someone who cannot manage a crisis and is unable to plan for the future?
We tried the reality-show host and it didn’t work. He failed us. Now it’s time we elected a president.
Steve Kusheloff,
Sunbury