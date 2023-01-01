The best thing about working for a community newspaper is the “community” aspect of the gig. That means the people we cover, and the stories they have to tell.
Those stories matter because they impact the people here, including those whose names appear in the stories and those who don’t.
That means we’ve got to get them right, the first time, as a matter of fairness. Dennis Lyons, CNHI’s national editor and our boss here before leaving for that role, in his first few days in Sunbury, impressed on the newsroom the need for stories to be “bulletproof.” By that, he meant keep plugging, digging and reporting until you really “have” the story.
A series of phone calls that end with a dial tone on the other end are followed up with another series of calls to the same phone numbers. If we can get the information we need, we’ll try to find another way or keep plugging. If we don’t get it, we’ll wait.
Once in a while, I will get a call from someone upset a reporter keeps pestering them. I tell them that’s because I keep pestering the reporters to keep calling, blame me, not them. That is followed with a message that if you would respond, the calls would stop.
In some regard, I guess that sounds unfair. But it also saves additional phone calls on the back end when people complain that stories aren’t fair or balanced. There’s an old newspaper cliche that “news is something someone doesn’t want you to print, the rest is public relations.”
In community newspapers, there is a pretty good mix of both.
We do public relations pieces because the information is important to the general public — the New Year’s calendars, and upcoming events at libraries. That is mixed in with the harder stuff, often a mix of enterprise reporting and breaking news.
In between those are the projects discussed above, stories that should be easy but turn into drags as information is withheld, calls are not returned or sources won’t go on the record. My first week as editor here last year, we finally nailed a story two reporters had been pushing for six months. That was fulfilling. People were mad about the story, but it was a true community watchdog piece.
Our newsroom is made up of a veteran group, which isn’t always the case at a newspaper this size. Reporters Rick Dandes, Francis Scarcella and Justin Strawser have been here about a decade each. Marcia Moore even longer.
Justin just wrapped an engaging year-long look at mental health in the Valley in one of the best enterprise series’ we have done in a while. Francis has more sources on his phone than any person I know, which means he and I exchange texts at 2 a.m. more often than we should. Rick has done a good job shifting into Montour County, covering that beat for both The Daily Item and The Danville News and Marcia is managing Snyder and Union county beats for now. In sports, Todd Hummel just wrapped his 30th season covering high school football and Scott Dudinskie is nearing 13 years in Sunbury as well.
There are many others whose names don’t appear in print who are just as vital to the daily miracle: Dave Hilliard, Eric Pehowic, Kyra Smith-Cullen, Aron Agerton, Chelsea Ritter, Karen Renninger, Rob Inglis, Gavin Boone and Jean Knouse.
They do their best to tell the story of our Valley every day. It’s a tough job, but one we do love.
Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com.