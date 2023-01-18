At this writing, the new batch of House Republicans has so far failed after many attempts to choose a speaker. (It took 15 ballots to name Kevin McCarthy speaker) One way to assess the situation is to see it as a manifestation of a persistent, undemocratic tendency in the way we self-govern.
Compromise is fundamental to the concept of democracy, especially one in which the people reserve the right to choose, by voting, those who will hold public office to legislate and implement laws as the need arises. The majority prevails; the minority abides. While the question of whom has right to vote has undergone some important changes since the Constitution of 1787, we remain far from the ideal of rule by a “one-person, one-vote” majority.
For better or worse, compromise among the founders gave us a Constitution which initially accepted the concept of slavery. Fundamentally, allowing ownership of enslaved people was a way for some to exercise will over those enslaved, the goal being to allow owners to enrich themselves on the fruits of slave labor. In capitalist terms, an immoral system was retained because it was cost-effective: on balance, the labor of the enslaved generated wealth for the owners beyond the maintenance expense. At least in part, much of the motivation for what passes as “conservative” today (limited government, states’ rights, opposition to regulation, reluctance to acknowledge and surrender privilege) arises from the history that initially permitted, but later put an end to slavery in pursuit of the founding idea of equality for all.
In sum, much of our current partisan divide and the political differences which can be characterized as progressive vs. conservative, Democrat vs. Republican, or blue v. red, persist because of compromises made at the end of the 17th century. Each enslaved person, for representational purposes, counted as 3/5 of a franchised voter; each rural state, despite population, would have two senators.
The Electoral College occasionally but predictably awards the office of the presidency to the candidate who fails to persuade the popular vote majority. Longevity in office has encouraged, on both sides of the aisle (but historically more so on the Republican side) legislators to choose the pool of constituent voters.
The sum total of these undemocratic practices is to consolidate power so that control is perpetuated by those who have learned to “game” the system and exercise rule by popular vote minority. Could it be that the hubris which accepted slavery (legalizing the right of some to lawfully impose will upon others) is at the root of the present struggle over power?
Kevin McCarthy was a fervent supporter of Donald Trump, and is unlikely to be characterized as “liberal” or “progressive.” Even so, his aspiration to become House Speaker has so far been thwarted by a small but extreme faction that rejects compromise as fundamental to democracy, and would rather leverage power for economic advantage; or perhaps for the thrill of imposing their minority, the collective will, rather than engage in the diplomatic and democratic art of compromise.
Presently, we suffer (1) the Electoral College, (2) grossly disproportionate representation in the Senate, (3) the cap on membership in the House of Representatives (which undercuts the legislative clout of the more populous states), the political skewing of the (now) Supremely Partisan Court (which, by decision, is all-in for unlimited corporate campaign contributions and opposed to federal oversight of political gerrymandering in the states.) These are among the systemic defects which interfere with the aspiration of one-person, one-vote democracy.
One way to see the power struggle between a relative handful of right-wing representatives in what will be, in terms of political parties, a very evenly divided House of Representatives, is a way for a wrong-minded, obstinate minority to leverage outsized power, Even though their views are not mainstream, and the collective number of their constituent voters is comparatively small, their unwillingness to compromise portends impasse and perpetuation of the status quo.
In short, rejecting compromise and preferring chaos, they perpetuate the interests of the economic powers that be, the overlords who continue to benefit from rule by popular vote minority. Thus it has ever been; with the will of informed voters, it need not continue to be so.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.