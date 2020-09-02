Why is it that all the Trump haters are so consumed that they never give a thought to how the radical Democrats will run this country. You are so overtaken by hate that you can’t see and gather facts.
If you think it’s so bad with Trump, just wait for radical socialism and worse. Why do you Dems think China has given millions to the Biden people. Russia, Iran and all terrorists want Biden. Why do you Trump haters not get this?
All of your constitutional rights will be taken away but you’ll be hating so much you won’t even notice until a comrade knocks at your door to take your house.
Frank Wilson,
Montgomery