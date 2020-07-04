COVID-19 has claimed the lives of about 130,000 Americans and almost 3 million have contracted the virus.
In many states, where the pocketbook has become more important than lives, many have died as a result. Maybe each of those states will concentrate on the health of their people, before money.
In all states, masks should be mandatory, social distancing should be enforced, and fines should be imposed on anyone who thinks their “freedom” (to do whatever they want to do) is more important than a person’s life.
Enough is enough! The key to “making money again” is directly related to every state taking the steps outlined above.
Michael Tucci,
Mount Pleasant Mills