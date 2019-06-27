I remember the first time my mother told me about the Holocaust. She had a beautiful bowl given to my grandfather by a Jewish refugee family (father and daughter, the mother didn’t make it) early during the war when my grandfather found them a home and jobs. She told me about the camps. I remember thinking that, if I had been alive then, I would have been clever and brave and helped people escape those camps.
It is now 2019 and the country that I live in is separating children from their families and putting children in camps where they are in dangerous and unhealthy conditions. Seven children have died. I say nothing of the adults who have died in these camps — of the over-crowding, forced confinement, stripping away of personal property and mental abuse that is endured by these asylum seekers.
There are concentration camps in America. Children are dying. A fascist administration is sanctioning these atrocities.
As an Episcopal priest, I am compelled by my faith to do all that I can nonviolently to dismantle the camps and to reunite children with their families. I don’t need to cite any scripture to prove what Jesus would have me do. Beaver Memorial Church in Lewisburg has joined with https://www.lightsforliberty.org/ and is organizing a vigil Friday, July 12 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. I hope to join with people of all faiths, and all people of goodwill, to continue this important work.
The Rev. Robin Jarrell,
Lewisburg