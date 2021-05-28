With great concern I address the public with the recent need of the Shikellamy School District Strike.
Being a parent of a child who has always needed support to reach her academic and social best is very concerning. The support staff is an absolute necessity for all kids in the district. As parents we need to step forward for our kids. It’s not about more money — they are asking for respect, appreciation and to keep their jobs. Outsourcing their jobs will make it extremely difficult for the students who so desperately need the consistency and confidence in building relationships in their futures.
Special Education classrooms have children with many individual needs, each learning in different ways. Having different aides daily who do not know the individual needs or how to relate to their disabilities daily will only hurt the students.
These aides and secretaries are in our halls, lunchrooms keeping an eye on all students who have needs, who sit alone, or who are bullied. They know family situations and help support all the kids. Teachers cannot take time to educate every aide daily or weekly as they enter the classroom about their students, and then the next day do it all over again with someone new.
Recently the district received a serious bomb threat. Complete strangers aren’t going to hug your kids, huddle under desks and calm their fears and anxieties. Please stand up for Shikellamy support staff and students.
Tara L. Reich,
Sunbury