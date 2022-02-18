I think every citizen should know whether their elected representatives fully support the Constitution of the United States or whether they support the treasonous efforts to overthrow an election and replace the office of President of the United States with a fascist-leaning government and a political strongman. I have not been able to draw any firm conclusion regarding Fred Keller, but many of his actions and failure to answer a simple yes or no question leads me to believe it is more likely the latter.
I have called Keller’s Washington office three times with a very simple question, does he support the big lie that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump or was Joe Biden’s election legitimate? The first time I received an email response with no hint of an answer. The second time, no response. The third time I got a long email response that told me all the legal challenges he supported, but no answer to my question.
The facts keep coming out day after day of all the efforts of Trump and his marionettes to overturn a legitimate election. Keller seems undaunted in his slavish support of Trump. To support Trump and his treasonous actions is tantamount to being a traitor to our democratic form of government. Elections that are fair and free are one of the bedrocks of a democratic government. A claim of fraud based on no substantiated evidence should be summarily discarded. That our representative continues to blindly support Trump and his lies should be intolerable for any rational citizen.
Fred Keller has by his actions demonstrated that loyalty to Trump and the Trump front group that the Republican Party has become has demonstrated ignorance of evidence. His vote against the investigation of the Jan. 6 riot is evidence number one. He and most of his fellow Republicans didn’t want to learn the truth for fear that it would deeply indict Trump in his treasonous efforts to overturn the will of the people. The investigation has already made clear that Trump has been deeply involved.
Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, has again called the events of Jan. 6 a violent act of insurrection. Fred Keller hasn’t had the integrity, character, honesty, or courage to speak out against Trump. The tide is finally beginning to turn a little with some Republicans in their blind support of Trump. I suspect Fred will only speak out when/if he believes it will be to his political advantage.
Jack D. Miller,
Lewisburg