In recent years, medical experts have found that participants in contact sports tend to suffer dangerous and sometimes debilitating head trauma. One botched play might cause lifelong cognitive concerns.
In general, males have always taken part in rough pastimes: wrestling, boxing, atomic noogies and similar dangerous activities. In recent years football has been placed under the microscope, or rather fluoroscope. Increasing instances of concussion-related impairments have been detected in not only current and retired professional football players, but also in high school-aged and peewee players. Additional research has also linked brain injuries to other head-banging sports, soccer being of primary concern.
America reached greatness along with the gentle pastime of baseball. It was through baseball that fathers, sons and daughters connected in a continuum of peanuts and Cracker Jacks. Baseball is a 19th-century pastoral game. Football is a 21st-century technological struggle. The great 20th-century philosopher George Carlin explained it best in saying: “In football, the object is to march into enemy territory and cross his goal. In baseball, the object is to go home.”
The ascension of angry bell-ringing contact sports like football and soccer in America over the past half-century and the decline of scholastic test scores, library use and day-time television corollate with the rise of these violent pastimes. With these changes, America has become more judgmental and less accepting of our neighbor’s views.
Beyond sport-related head injury and adding to the intolerance is the eruption of craft-breweries and their overwhelming and confounding choice of beers causing social anxiety and aboulomania, the inability to decide. The fallout of these factors is two generations of the tipsy and brain-addled, known clinically as numbskulls.
I fear the only way to restore America’s greatness is to ban contact sports and any beer not made by Yuengling. Spring training is about six weeks away. I’ll continue to hibernate and maybe crack open a lager.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg