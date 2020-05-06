I am sure the president was correct when he said there were “good people” among the protestors who crowded into the capitol in Michigan.
However, in a mob, the behavior of people can change dramatically as they lose their individual sense of responsibility.
Further, I think he had the responsibility to say that it is irresponsible for masked men bearing weapons to storm a government building. I am certain that a particular group of “good people” would not be allowed to get within 50 yards of the White House or U.S. Capitol, Second Amendment rights notwithstanding.
Our leaders must have the courage to condemn that kind of behavior.
William Fisher,
Watsontown