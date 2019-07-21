It’s appalling to witness the irony of a self-described pastor attacking people who want to help others in need. Butch Woolsey’s July 18 letter is a full-throated defense of Trump’s xenophobic immigration policies. He even quotes the Bible to demand we pray for his dear leader.
These conservative Christians who support Trump’s immigration decrees and his policy on terrorizing and abusing foreign-born children and their families need to look more closely at their holy book:
“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in” (Matthew 25:35).
“When a foreigner resides among you in your land, do not mistreat them. The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself, for you were foreigners in Egypt” (Leviticus 19:33-34).
“But if anyone has the world’s goods and sees his brother in need, yet closes his heart against him, how does God’s love abide in him?” (1 John 3:17).
This theme is found throughout the Bible. And Jesus condemned hypocrisy.
Erik Viker,
Selinsgrove