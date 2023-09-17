It feels time for a refresher on Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act considering some bodies in the area — the Susquehanna Valley is far from alone in its attempts at skirting public meeting laws — have a difficult time understanding how much or what part of their dealings should be public.
Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act “requires agencies to deliberate and take official action on agency business in an open and public meeting. It requires that meetings have prior notice, and that the public can attend, participate, and comment before an agency takes that official action.”
While a lot of people can get bogged down in legalese, that’s pretty straightforward and digestable.
Essentially, any business requiring a vote must be voted on in public and the public must have advanced notice (i.e., a published agenda) and the opportunity to comment before public votes are taken.
There are, perhaps, some things that need clarification.
According to the state’s Office of Open Records — openrecords.pa.gov/SunshineAct.cfm — a “meeting” is “any prearranged gathering of an agency which is attended or participated in by a quorum of the members of an agency held for the purpose of deliberating agency business or taking official action.” Additionally, the act applies “any time a quorum deliberates agency business or takes official action, no matter the physical location of those deliberations or actions. The use of the term ‘prearranged’ does not allow agencies to thwart the intent of the Sunshine Act simply by holding an unscheduled discussion about agency business.”
That means if three of five board members have lunch, they aren’t supposed to talk about official business or even have an unofficial roll call vote.
“Official action” falls into four categories: Recommendations made by an agency pursuant to statute, ordinance or executive order; establishment of policy; decisions on agency business made by an agency; Votes taken by any agency on any motion, proposal, resolution, rule, regulation, ordinance, report or order.
A few weeks ago, I spent time at another CNHI newspaper I work with as a regional editor for CNHI. The editor there told me of a recent school board meeting where the board started a meeting, went into an executive session for 3 1/2 hours, and then came out and publicly censured a board member. The vote was done in executive session, which means the board member who got censured was known to everyone after it was announced publicly — at least those who stuck around for 210 minutes — but those who voted didn’t have to disclose or discuss their vote publicly.
Not sure what the Sunshine laws are in Ohio, but there are about a dozen things with the story that bothered me, beginning with the fact that the public meeting was started, then school leaders went into an executive session moments later and made people wait for hours. Then board members punished another board member, but no one knew who voted for censure and who didn’t.
Executive sessions are common and appropriately used to discuss personnel, collective bargaining sessions, property purchases, public safety and litigation. It is understandable those are held behind closed doors. Pennsylvania’s law notes that the reason for the executive session must be announced immediately before or after the session.
Most boards do things the right way, in front of the public. There are also times when boards may be unaware of violations; consider the recent Sunbury Council meeting flagged by a councilmember just after the meeting started.
Bottom line, most business should be done openly and in front of the public. Now, if we could just get more people to attend meetings.
Email comments at bbowman@dailyitem.com.