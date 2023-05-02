My thought for today, Saturday, April 29: As an aging curmudgeon, one of the privileges of my seniority is being able to reach back into the archives and quote myself. More than 30 years ago, in a tune called “The Hermit Waltz” I wrote: “I laugh at elections; I’m into confections!” An appropriate insight, given the seemingly inevitable, dramatic folly which faces us in 2024.
In recent news, the North Carolina Supreme Court, after an election restoring to that court a Republican majority, all-to-willing to cast aside the doctrine of “stare decisis” (from the Latin, loosely interpreted to embody the jurisprudential maxim implying “that’s now been otherwise decided, leave it alone”), shamefully followed the dubious model of the now more-highly-partisan-than-ever and ethics-impaired U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs overturning Roe and Casey.
Casting much more recent and persuasive precedent aside, that now Republican-majority, North Carolina court reversed a previous decision finding past, blatant, Republican, partisan gerrymandering there to be unlawful. In doing so, the reversal overrules the subsequent, corrective redistricting, paving once again the way for the good old, racist-tinged “white boy” network to rig state elections to choose the districts to reflect less the majority will of the people than the more extant and undeniable Republican will to seize and retain power at all costs, the will of the majority be damned.
So, against the backdrop of (1) a Supreme Court tilted heavily to the far right by appointments of a president who twice failed to win the popular vote, (2) in cahoots with a Senate disproportionately under-representing the majority will, and (3) in the context of a near equally divided House of Representatives where the narrow majority has been commandeered by a lunatic right fringe fearlessly bent on national default and the worldwide economic strife which likely will follow, we face an election in 2024 between two candidates who, frighteningly, are older than sin.
One of them has been indicted for felony business fraud crimes (basically involving the desire to be publicly dishonest), and who, as we speak is involved in a civil trial in which he has been accused of rape and defamation, and is being investigated federally and in Georgia for other crimes in which dishonesty is a key component; opposing him is a status-quo, middle-of-the-road, Pennsylvania native who has spent most of his life in elective office, which he sadly but apparently prefers to a well-earned retirement.
I could rant on and on about the hemorrhaging state of our democracy in 2023, and the perpetual idiocy of such politics (including my pet peeve, the slavery-enabled Electoral College); instead, I’ll contemplate the sublime merits of a chocolate brownie with a scoop of coffee ice cream.
Joe DeCristopher,
Lewisburg