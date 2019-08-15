After studying the candidates for the Aug. 20 Special Election for 85th District State Representative, I am confident that Republican David Rowe is best-suited to serve us in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
David Rowe is a successful local small business owner, employer, and community leader. Rowe understands the importance of a vibrant regional economy and creating jobs.
We need someone like Rowe who will fight for policies that encourage economic growth, support our farming community, and provide family-sustaining jobs.
David understands the ramifications of increasing the minimum wage to $15/hour (fewer job hours, increased cost of services, etc.).
David understands that serving in the legislature means putting Americans first, and in his case, those living in the 85th District of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Daniel C. McDavitt,
Lewisburg