The Daily Item’s recent coverage fails to paint the full picture of East Buffalo Township’s decision to purchase the 79 acre property, formerly Turtle Creek Park, from the Lewisburg Alliance Church.
First and foremost, both the Aug. 23 article and the Aug. 28 editorial neglected to mention that the Degenstein Foundation has already approved a $300,000 grant toward the purchase. We owe a deep debt of gratitude to the Degenstein Board of Directors for their generosity. The environment, conservation, and land preservation are essential elements of the foundation’s mission. The editorial’s statement that the township is “on the hook for $950,000” is clearly inaccurate.
The township is already seeking other public and private funding sources. The local DCNR advisor has toured the site and expressed enthusiasm for preserving it as parkland. DCNR quickly approved the township’s request for a waiver to apply future grant funds retroactively to the purchase price of the property, further indicating their interest. The township has a successful track record of securing grant funding for parks. Yes, there are no guarantees, but all of the signs are positive.
Through responsible fiscal management over the past several years, the township has built a healthy reserve fund for parks and recreation while still reducing tax rates. Those concerned about tax increases should remember that since 2019, the township reduced the overall property tax rate from 5.1 to 4.26 mills, plus provided a 20% tax rebate in 2020. Any shortfall in funding from outside sources would be paid out of reserves without affecting property tax rates.
All of these factors were thoroughly considered before the supervisors moved forward with the decision to approve the purchase.
The Aug. 28 editorial makes the illogical assertion that, “grants could offset some or most of that cost, but inevitably taxpayer dollars will foot most of that cost.” We acknowledge that state and federal grants are public money. But these grants are designated specifically for recreation in PA. If we don’t apply for and receive the money, it will be spent elsewhere in the state. If our realistic expectation that grants will offset most, potentially all, of the purchase cost, then it is certainly not inevitable that local taxpayer dollars will foot most of the cost.
The supervisors have, and will continue, to listen to the suggestions and concerns of residents. The Daily Item also failed to mention that two-thirds of the people present at the Aug. 22 public meeting spoke in favor of the decision, while several others attended solely to learn more. Only a very small minority spoke out opposing the purchase. Furthermore, the township has received dozens of letters and other statements of support from residents. The overwhelming expression of community support further bolstered our decision to proceed with the purchase.
Several residents have already volunteered to support the maintenance and improvement of the park. The enthusiasm of the community leads us to believe a good deal of the ongoing property maintenance can be handled with volunteer labor.
While we would have preferred more time to gather public input and to be certain of the availability of grant funds, the current real estate market made that unrealistic. Vacant farmland is currently on the market for $27,000 to $32,000 per acre. Even accounting for the large swath of wetlands on this property, $12,000 per acre is more than reasonable. Government, even at the local level, tends to move very slowly. But there are times, this being one, that require decisive action.
As supervisors we need to consider not only present circumstances, but the long-term future of the township. In addition to creating recreational opportunities for current and future generations, preserving the park provides numerous environmental benefits. These include improved water quality of Turtle Creek, the Susquehanna River basin, and the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Restoring native trees and vegetation will expand wildlife habitat, while it shrinks elsewhere in the county.
The land can provide a growing carbon sink to contribute, in some small way, toward mitigating climate change. We are confident that this investment will pay long-term benefits to township residents, the broader community, and well beyond.
Katie Evans, Char Gray and Jim Knight are East Buffalo Township supervisors.