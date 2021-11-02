The Democrats are seldom much good at selling, so most of us can quote the initial price tag of $3.5 trillion (that is, an average $350 billion/year, now being whittled to a fraction), but fewer of us know what the money buys us. And rarely mentioned is that we are also planning to spend, just for this year, $715 billion on the military. Military spending is supposed to make us all safer, never mind certain recent results, but there is a tragic and dangerous irony here. Many of these billions will be for a new cold war against China, a militarily much weaker nation which we absolutely must cooperate with, if we have any hope of keeping climate change from running wild.
It is perfectly true that the Chinese government is doing many reprehensible things, both within its own borders and in its part of the world, and I have few good words to say for them. But when it comes to precious tax dollars, first things first. The Chinese military is not equipped to, for example, flood this country’s coastal cities. Failing to make dramatic and binding changes in international climate agreements, right now, can easily accomplish that, along with chaos, suffering and property damage beyond anything we’ve seen from climate change so far. And the numbers dictate that it’s we and the Chinese who will make or break the world’s response.
As the first and second greatest greenhouse gas emitters on the planet, pumping out (depending on the year) a good half of global emissions, we and the Chinese can either confront this greatest security threat together, or we can share most of the blame for turning a beautiful planet into hell.
Matt Becker,
Lewisburg