I read the Joseph Pugliese’s letter, “Confused by the facts” (May 12) and wish to respond to typical spin.
First, the only confusion is being generated by the current administration. Looking at the southern border confusion, the lack of response is criminal. This administration has no intent on addressing this crisis and are complicit in the criminal act of human smuggling, child rape and abuse, and are encouraging this unlawful endeavor.
Drugs, guns, and who knows what other contraband are being freely transported across our border ending up throughout the U.S. without detection. These “illegal entrants” are set free into our country without regard to following COVID-19 protocol and safeguards while our own citizen’s freedoms are being controlled and/or being arrested for expressing themselves.
The pipeline interruption is above their level of competence with no idea about what to do in regards. I bet Russia is really shaking in its boots after Biden’s “Executive Order” action.
This administration previously caused confusion with conflicting instructions regarding the pandemic. Fully vaccinated people were still required to be masked and Biden added to the confusion by insisting on wearing a mask giving an indication that the vaccines are not really effective. Using Biden’s favorite remark “C’mon man”!
This administration should be addressed as “Confusion Reigns!” God help the USA!
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown