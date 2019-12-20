Time magazine announced its choice for Person of the Year last week: Climate Activist Greta Thunberg. The next day, President Donald Trump sent out a derogatory tweet mocking her. This was his second taunting tweet directed at her. Why does this 16-year-old girl get under his skin?
She made a serious sincere speech at the United Nations and received admiration for it. President Trump also spoke at the U.N., but when he included some preposterous lies he was laughed at.
It must be humiliating, as a U.S. president to receive less respect than a 16-year-old girl.
Congratulations, Greta.
Lana Gulden,
Northumberland