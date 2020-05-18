On June 2, Republican voters across Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District will have the opportunity to vote on delegates to send to the national convention in August. The position of delegate is three-fold: Officially nominate the president and vice president for reelection, help develop a strategic platform for the success of our country and party, and to serve as one of our district’s strategic leaders in how we accomplish that platform over the next four years.
My choice for delegate is Todd Robatin. I believe that Todd will faithfully perform the duties of a delegate and ensure that all voices are heard in an effort to build an effective platform. Todd is also a strong constitutionalist who understands the values that are held so dearly by citizens in PA12.
Please join me on June 2 and vote for Todd Robatin, a respected and highly-principled conservative for delegate.
Jeff Reber,
Mifflinburg