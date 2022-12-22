As we approach 2023, it’s time to break out a new congressional roster because there have been some significant lineup changes for residents of Union and Snyder counties and a portion of Northumberland County.
As part of the redistricting process following the 2020 census, the current 12th Congressional District is set to disappear from Central Pennsylvania and reappear in the eastern portion of Allegheny County and the western side of Westmoreland County, near Pittsburgh.
The void left here in the Valley will be filled by the current 15th Congressional District, which shifts a bit to the east to include all of Union and Snyder counties and the 9th Congressional District, which picks up all of Northumberland County.
In the wake of these geographic shifts, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12, opted not to seek re-election while incumbents Glenn Thompson, R-15, and Dan Meuser, R-9, won re-election to new two-year terms in their respective districts.
Thompson, a lifelong resident of Howard, Centre County, has served in the U.S. House of Representatives for the past 13 years (2009 to 2019 representing the 5th District and 2019 to 2022 in the 15th District). Starting in 2023, he will represent 15 full counties: Armstrong, Clarion, Forest, Warren, McKean, Elk, Jefferson, Clearfield, Cameron, Potter, Clinton, Centre, Tioga, Union and Snyder, and portions of three other counties, Lycoming, Indiana and Venango.
On Tuesday evening, he spoke to an audience of about 45 people in Lewisburg, saying that he believes in principle-based leadership. “I see my votes as a voice for the people I represent,” he said.
Prior to his election to the House, he had a 28-year career as a therapist, rehabilitation services manager and as a licensed nursing home administrator. He is a graduate of Penn State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree and Temple University, where he received a master’s degree.
He is an Eagle Scout who has volunteered for more than 30 years with the Juniata Valley Boy Scout Council and he has three decades of service as a community leader and volunteer firefighter in Centre County.
Meanwhile, Meuser will now represent residents in central and northern Northumberland County. He first took office in January 2019 and is set to begin his fifth year representing the 9th District in 2023.
As we enter the new year, it remains our job to track and report the work, words and votes of the two U.S. House members and two state senators who represent the Central Susquehanna Valley. It’s their job to listen to and represent the interests and concerns of the people who live here.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.