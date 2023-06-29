The repurposing and redevelopment of the former Knight-Celotex industrial site at the northern end of Sunbury requires a team effort.
Fortunately, a team that can lay the groundwork for success continues to develop on the local, state and national levels.
On Monday, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser visited the site, meeting with city and county officials.
“We want to know what is in the best interest of the area,” said Meuser, whose 9th Congressional District includes Northumberland County. “We all want to be on the same team and work together.”
The former Knight-Celotex plant, which manufactured fiberboard, closed its doors in 2008 and the industrial buildings were later razed, leaving 21.83 acres, which remains vacant.
After fire heavily damaged the former county prison on North Second Street in Sunbury in January 2015, the Northumberland County Commissioners purchased the property for $2 million with intentions to build a new county prison on the site. A new board of commissioners abandoned that plan in 2016, opting to build the county prison at its current location in Coal Township.
City ownership of the former industrial site became a possibility in December 2021, when state officials secured a $2 million grant to begin restoration.
The city considered buying the land from the county for $1.5 million with the county returning the purchase price to the city using American Rescue Funds grant money, a transaction that would not require the use of local taxpayer money.
A 50-50 ownership split involving the county and the city also has been proposed, but Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano confirmed Monday that both proposals are no longer under consideration, adding, “We have no deals at this time.” The two sides continue to have discussions about possible partnerships.
Meuser said Monday that he wants to do what he can to help.
“This is obviously an important project to the area,” Meuser said. “There is a lot of money to be given, but getting it allocated to the right projects can get a bit tricky.”
The Montour County-based development organization Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy (DRIVE) is also part of the group searching for a new purpose for land at 1400 Susquehanna Avenue.
“There are a thousand ways that it can turn out,” DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman has said. “It’s a blank canvas.”
Until then, it’s good to know the team seeking the best solution for area residents continues to grow while considering all of the options in the midst of a bumpy economy.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.