In difficult times such as these, it’s helpful for all of us to look for, and take advantage of new opportunities.
Many people with unexpected time on their hands during the quarantine and shutdown forced by the coronavirus outbreak have taken the opportunity to delve into a new hobby, learn a craft such as sewing or knitting, spend more time in the garden, begin an exercise program or play a musical instrument.
Area residents who may have wanted to know more about what’s happening in their local communities, but never had time to attend a county, municipal or school board meeting now have a unique opportunity to do so from the comfort of their living room or dining room table.
Quarantines and lockdowns have forced elected leaders to find new ways to conduct business, and online technology is providing a means for leaders to meet virtually, and for all of us to attend.
A growing number of governing boards are now using video conferencing software to stream public meetings, and as required by law, providing opportunities for residents to watch, listen in and submit questions.
Our reporter, Justin Strawser, provided an in-depth overview in Sunday’s edition of The Daily Item on how local governments are using online technology to meet, discuss and conduct business as well as ways that the residents they serve can listen in or watch. The report — “Valley’s leaders evolve to govern, inform public during outbreak,” — was published in Sunday’s edition and remains available on our e-edition and website at dailyitem.com.
The report includes a listing of local governments planning to conduct meetings online in the next several weeks. Residents can also check local government websites or contact administrative offices for more information about online meetings.
Full public access and transparency form the foundation of our government on the local, state and national levels. Elected officials are elected by, and work for, us. We, therefore, have the constitutional right to view their deliberations.
Social distancing guidelines necessary amid the coronavirus pandemic have forced many of those discussions to occur over internet connections and phone lines, but all of that also provides new opportunities for citizens to reconnect with local elected leaders and the important issues occurring in our communities and schools.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was writted by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.