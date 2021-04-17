While school was originally a creation of a society in order to supply everyone with valuable knowledge they would need in order to be a capable human being, over time it has been manipulated to suit those who can profit from education.
School was built upon the ideal of knowledge, yet it is now a competition for the best test scores and who is able to memorize information the most effectively. Students everywhere have so little time for being a kid, after spending seven hours each day sitting in a silent classroom and then are expected to spend hours each night working on homework that only reiterates what they were just lectured to about all day.
Children are suffering in silence because they are given so many responsibilities at a young age, with none of the mental skills yet established for them to be able to handle this workload. The majority though do not talk about it or even question it as a practice because growing up in modern society such as this one, these expectations are normal of the age.
School systems are in need of serious reforms in order to bring back the importance of learning and not slowly creating mentally ill people from a young age. School should be about learning and not only about how good someone is at test-taking. Someone should not be a failure for being unable to fit into a mold that is only comfortable.
Karleigh Burns,
Mifflinburg Area High School