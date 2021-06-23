In a Daily Item commentary on June 13, Primus Mootry opined a number of his assertions about former President Donald Trump and Democrats that I’d like to take issue with. I realize it is hard to present Trump in a positive way by media outlets, but I think a little pushback may be of interest to thoughtful readers as well as to conservatives who are getting tired of being downplayed.
Mr. Mootry quoted a Marvin Gaye lyric, part of which says “... Talk to me so you can see, What’s going on?”
He said Trump was twice impeached. He was twice accused of offenses but was acquitted.
He said unattributed researchers calculate that upwards of 360,000 people who died from COVID-19, died needlessly and blamed it on Trump’s early denial and blame games. This is an extreme overreach with no sources. The early days of the pandemic were very foggy and murky as we all remember. Trump took the early action of shutting down China and European travel and fast-tracked vaccine development. Early theories of the virus escaping from a China laboratory were prematurely shut down as recent acceptance of the escape theory by the science community indicates. Maybe what Mr. Moothy says applies to China but certainly not Trump.
He asks what do you think of when you hear the words “build that wall”? He says Mexicans, of course. Wrong. What I think of, and what I think most conservatives think of, is putting a stop to illegal immigration and getting our border sealed to everyone trying to sneak in.
He says we demonize Mexicans. Wrong. I/we like legal immigrants from Mexico. They are family-oriented, God-fearing people that work hard, show up to work the day after payday and are good citizens. What we don’t like is illegal Mexicans and Central Americans and other riff-raff sneaking into our country.
He points to Vice President Kamala Harris as saying Central Americans are those that can be helped by striking at the root of their economic problems. Pardon me for being blunt. But when I hear a politician saying something like that I know she means throwing American tax money at the problem. So give aid to corrupt Latin leaders who will nick off a share, likely a large share, of the cash flowing south for themselves and likely kick back some to American politicos, maybe leaving some of our money for the problem.
Mr. Mootry also wrote there is a Republican-led effort to create legislation that limits, or through Electoral College shenanigans, all but nullifies the idea of “one man, one vote.” While Democrats may push these notions to create political controversy, here is the deal as Republicans see it. The voter integrity effort is political and is targeted to eliminate fraud. The goal is in-person voting, or in-person absentee ballot pick up, using picture ID to establish eligibility to vote. The reference to the Electoral College is to the constitutionally prescribed procedure on how to weight votes from individual states for the top of the ticket. This procedure was adopted as a compromise to let big and small states have a say in presidential selection without total domination of large states. There are no shenanigans, all states agreed to the process, either at the original signing or at their election to join our union.
He says the Senate is blocking legislation to enable a bold infrastructure plan. He is right. The Democratic bill has more pork than the world can eat in a decade. A huge Democratic wish list is tacked on to the bill that has nothing to do with infrastructure. So far the Republicans haven’t jumped on and the bill cannot pass if the filibusterer rule is maintained. It looks like the Democrats do not have the votes to change the rule.
Finally, Mr. Mootry, presents the Democrat frustration at the partisan Republican efforts to block Democrat programs. I am sure it is frustrating. But he does not present what happened to Trump. The Democrats did everything in their power to block him including, for example, illegal usage of government agencies to spy on him and accusations that he was colluding with Russia. The animosity is palpable because Trump was a threat to how business is usually done inside the Washington bubble, which most voters do not like.
So this is another viewpoint to counter the views of Mr. Mootry. I think he took the list of most common Democratic talking points and either criticized Trump or presented unsubstantiated criticism of Republicans with whom he is frustrated. It’s my answer to what is going on with a conservative slant. To quote him, we may have come here on different ships, but we are all in the same boat now. My question is, is it a boat we can all live harmoniously on?
Ken Young, of Paxinos, is a retired civil engineer, with a Harvard PhD, who was a water resources and hydraulic consultant and contractor for the Federal Government and others in the DC area.