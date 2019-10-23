On Nov. 5, East Buffalo Township (EBT) residents have a big decision to make. A six-year term on the township’s board of supervisors is on the ballot. Like many area residents, I am concerned with high property taxes and out-of-control government spending. That’s why I will be voting for Republican James Murphy.
Murphy was recently appointed to fill a vacancy and is now running for the full term. As a current EBT supervisor, Murphy is part of a current board of supervisors that is on track to deliver its fourth balanced budget without a municipal tax increase.
Unlike many other officeholders, Murphy is delivering real results and fighting for taxpayers.
His common sense, conservative fiscal approach is what we need to avoid bigger budgets and higher taxes. Murphy is keeping taxes and the municipal budget as low as possible while delivering essential services.
Nancy Steckel,
Lewisburg