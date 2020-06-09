An open letter to our county commissioners:
As we reopen and scale up our businesses after this painful shutdown, safety is at the top of our minds for our customers and our employees. We are committed to protecting both. Instead of passing dangerous resolutions with no legal impact on state or local law, we ask our county commissioners to focus on solutions that can keep our community safe.
Resolutions, like the one being considered on June 16, establishing Union County as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County,” don’t actually carry any weight. They just cause confusion and increase political tension. Our businesses won’t do well if nervous shoppers hesitate to return to our establishments. These resolutions don’t serve to protect us and don’t support our efforts to create safe businesses.
Our elected and appointed leaders, like you, have an obligation to ensure that law enforcement authorities enforce the law — particularly those laws that help keep us safe. Please work with us and law enforcement, not against us, to keep downtown Lewisburg safe.
Lynne Sobel Ragusea,
Lewisburg resident
Abbey Kramer and Jessica Santer,
Owners, Sculptures Studio
Erica Shames,
Downtown Lewisburg business owner
Jody Horn,
Owner, Faustina’s Gallery
Sarajane Snyder,
Owner, Mondragon Books
Trey Casimir,
Downtown Lewisburg business owner
Laurene Roup,
Owner, Laurel Limb Yoga
Dr. Stephen A. Ragusea,
Clinical psychologist
Pat Piper,
Ph.D., PLLC
Cynthia Peltier,
Owner, CommUnity Zone