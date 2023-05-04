Forward-thinking by two western Pennsylvania school districts could save taxpayers in both districts about $1 million in a partnership that more geographic areas of the commonwealth should consider.
Last week, directors in the West Middlesex Area School District unanimously approved a move to share its superintendent Raymond Omer with nearby Reynolds School District. The partnership will run from July to mid-2028.
Omer has been the superintendent at West Middlesex since early 2018. His contract ends at the end of June. At that point, he will split duties between the two school districts, a move West Middlesex school board President Dr. Andrew Erb told The Sharon Herald “is cost-effective for the school district and its taxpayers, and would save close to $1 million for both West Middlesex and Reynolds.”
The agreement comes after a successful and similar year-long trial run between the two districts in 2021.
The districts will split the cost of pay and benefits. According to school records, Omer’s salary through the shared agreement is $180,755.98, with West Middlesex schools paying a share of $90,377.99.
Worth noting: West Middlesex and Reynolds are not adjacent school districts. The two high schools are 13 miles apart and all or parts of four other school districts are in between those two spots. And school leaders in West Middlesex and Reynolds have found a way to make it work.
School directors have stressed the agreement is not a merger of the two school districts, which as we all know is a non-starter in most parts of Pennsylvania.
What the move does is bring the leadership of the two school districts under one roof, under one salary, which makes a lot of sense. It works in other states, but Pennsylvania officials have long pushed back on consolidation of any kind when it comes to schools. In Maryland, there are about two dozen school districts, even though there are hundreds of high schools.
That could work in Pennsylvania, with its 500 school districts across 67 counties. Just because Northumberland County could fall under one umbrella, it doesn’t mean the elimination of Line Mountain, Milton, Mount Carmel, Shamokin, Shikellamy and Warrior Run high schools. It means that, perhaps, each district — all within 22 miles of Sunbury — could save money with one superintendent, one curriculum director, one business manager and other cost-saving partnerships.
It is working in parts of Pennsylvania, and is probably worth a deeper look in many locations.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.