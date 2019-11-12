When the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) assumed the operation of 16 school driver education programs, educational opportunities for low-income and working-class families were diminished.
Instead of their children being able to complete a driver education program at low or no cost, these families would now have to come up with hundreds of dollars. Today, the total cost of the driver education program at CSIU is nearly $500.
Is it any wonder that only 432 students in the 16 CSIU schools completed their driver education program? This is an average of only 27 students per school, and it is unacceptable. It’s time for the local school districts to re-establish their driver education programs in order to provide free public education for their students.
Unfortunately, art, music, and physical education are also favorite targets for elimination when state funds for public education are cut or are diverted by tax credits to expensive private schools that are not affordable for all children, especially those kids who come from low-income and working-class families. Do you remember what happened to the area’s public schools when Governor Tom Corbett cut state subsidies in 2011?
Incidentally, those students who can’t afford the CSIU driver education program pay more for their auto insurance.
In effect, they are subsidizing lower premiums for children from well-to-do families, but isn’t this the same with taxation in Pennsylvania today?
So what’s the answer? One solution would be to reduce operating costs of public schools through “administrative” school consolidation that would also make it possible to combine educational programs, school bus routes, sports programs and other related activities.
Administrative school consolidation can increase educational opportunities for students at a lower cost.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove